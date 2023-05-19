Our Town Fairbury: May 22-27

10/11 First at Four
By Jon Vanderford
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) - On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town Fairbury!

Join us the week of May 22nd, as we explore Fairbury. We’ll learn about the historic downtown district, and see why even the brick streets are on the National Historic Register. We’ll discover how local healthcare is meeting the needs of residents in Fairbury. Along with that, we’ll learn about some of the businesses that make the community strong, we’ll learn about a unique school mascot, and we’ll discover how the community is paying tribute to local veterans with a new veterans memorial.

We will have a full story on Pure Nebraska each morning at 9 a.m. Then, be sure to watch throughout the day on 10/11 newscasts for continued coverage. Saturday night, May 27, we will feature a 30-minute special on the town, starting at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to tune in!

