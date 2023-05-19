Seven hospitalized after serious crash in York County involving McCool Junction Public Schools van

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash that sent seven people total to separate hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.

In a press release, authorities said they were sent to an intersection in rural York County, just south of I-80 and west of the Waco exit, after two vehicles crashed.

“Upon arrival, deputies observed one van stopped on the north side of the intersection and one van in the east ditch that was [completely on fire],” YCSO said.

Following a lengthy investigation, deputies say a McCool Junction Public Schools van was traveling eastbound on Road 9 approaching Road Q. As the van turned northbound, it was struk by another van, which authorities say was registered to Spee Dee Delivery Service out of Omaha which was also northbound.

That’s when the crash occurred, which YCSO says ended up sending a total of seven people to separate hospitals across the area.

“The driver of the McCool Junction Public Schools van was transported to Bryan West in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries,” authorities said in the statement.

“The five other occupants in the MJPS van were transported to [a York hospital0 with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Spee Dee Delivery Service van was also transported to [a York hospital] with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Deputies say they’re still investigating the crash.

“The York County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the York Fire Department, the Waco Fire Department, and Hitz Towing.”

