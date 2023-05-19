Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital

An active shooter killed one person and injured one other at a DMAX plant in Moraine, Ohio on Thursday, law enforcement said. (Source: WHIO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A man was killed and a second victim was wounded in a shooting at an Ohio auto plant Thursday night, police said.

Police and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd., Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

A male suspect “targeted” and shot two people. One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Parish said.

The male suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.

The identities of the suspect and the victims were not immediately available.

There were other reported injuries that occurred while the facility was being evacuated but were not related to the shooting, Parish said.

The DMAX plant in Moraine is a General Motors subsidiary providing diesel engines for pickup trucks, according to the General Motors website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD directs traffic at 27th & Capitol Parkway after a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Three people hospitalized following five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
The scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at a rural York County intersection on Thursday...
Seven hospitalized after serious crash in York County involving McCool Junction Public Schools van
All of Nebraska is under an air quality alert through 12 PM Friday.
Air Quality Alerts in effect through Noon Friday
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Lincoln Airport and Red Way extends flight schedules and adds extra flights
Nebraska lawmakers are once again considering ending the practice of home equity theft as part...
Nebraska lawmakers to take up “home equity theft” as part of tax credit package

Latest News

FILE - A security camera is seen at a Florida home. A couple said security technicians were...
Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments
Couple's attorney talks about how alleged voyeurism was caught
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
FILE - The incident sparked debate about police use of Taser-brand conducted energy devices, or...
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who had knife, walker
Officer discusses shooting at auto plant