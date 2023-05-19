Two Nebraska Department of Corrections employees injured in assaults

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two staff members at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln were assaulted Thursday.

The first assault occurred when an inmate got into an unapproved area and refused when asked to leave. The inmate punched a staff member in the head, resulting in injuries. Nearby staff quickly restrained and removed the inmate.

While staff were securing the first site, a second inmate struck another staff member in the head and slammed their head against the concrete. The second staff member suffered a concussion and facial injuries. That inmate was also quickly restrained and removed.

Both staff members were taken to a hospital for treatment and were released.

Authorities have begun an investigation. Findings will go to the county attorney for possible charges. NDCS’ disciplinary process will be used, with sanctions applied as warranted.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

