Warming up this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cooler Friday, high temperatures will return back to and above average for this time of the year this weekend. Next week looks to begin dry, but rain chances return Tuesday and pick up a bit for the second half of the week. Temperatures should be above average for much of next week.

Saturday and Sunday morning will begin chilly to cool, but the afternoons will be mild to warm. High pressure settles in tonight and remains with us for much of Saturday. It will slide off to the east late Saturday into Sunday. North winds will become south at 5 to 15 mph. Saturday should be sunny to mostly sunny. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as a weak upper level disturbance moves through the area. Precipitation is not in the forecast for this weekend. Low temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with high temperatures in the 70s. Low temperatures should be in the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday looks to be dry, then small rain chances return to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain chances pick up and continue through the second half of next week as the weather pattern becomes more active.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

