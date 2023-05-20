Huskers earn No. 4 seed for Big Ten Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska has claimed the No. 4 seed in next week’s Big Ten Baseball Tournament on May 23-28 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

The Huskers take on fifth-seeded Rutgers on Wednesday, May 24 at 2 p.m.The winner of No. 4 Nebraska and No. 5 Rutgers advances to take on the winner of No. 1 Maryland and No. 8 Michigan State on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m., while the losers face off in an elimination game on Thursday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Tickets to next week’s Big Ten Baseball Tournament can be purchased at www.huskers.com/bigtenbaseball. Every game of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament will be televised live on the Big Ten Network, while fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action next week on the Huskers Radio Network.

Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

