Jury clears Dollar General clerk of manslaughter after shooting, killing armed robber

Rafus Alexander was charged with manslaughter after shooting an armed robbery suspect while...
Rafus Alexander was charged with manslaughter after shooting an armed robbery suspect while working at Dollar General.(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A Dollar General store clerk in Louisiana has been cleared of a manslaughter charge after a grand jury found there was not enough evidence in the case.

Rafus Anderson was charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing an armed robbery suspect in January.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they responded to an armed robbery call at the store located in Monroe on Jan. 2.

Authorities said Anderson shot the robber, later identified as Monquarius Thomas, and they found him outside of the store on the ground with the money he was accused of taking.

Thomas ended up dying.

A customer was also shot in the robbery attempt but was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said Anderson told them he was acting in self-defense while protecting the customers in the store. He said he was afraid that Thomas was going to kill him when he pulled out a gun.

On Friday, a grand jury rejected the charges against Anderson.

The store clerk told police in January that this was the sixth armed robbery at the store since August 2022.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Norris High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
The scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at a rural York County intersection on Thursday...
Seven hospitalized after serious crash in York County involving McCool Junction Public Schools van
LPD directs traffic at 27th & Capitol Parkway after a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Three people hospitalized following five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
LPD said no citations are issued after a child was hit by an off-duty LSO employee in their...
LPD: No citations issued after 9-year-old hit by off-duty sheriff’s office employee
All of Nebraska is under an air quality alert through 12 PM Friday.
Air Quality Alerts in effect through Noon Friday

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks halted again at Capitol as Republicans, White House face ‘real differences’
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested six people during protests in relation to LB574 at the...
Multiple people arrested at State Capitol during legislative debate
Woman punches trooper during legislative debate at the Nebraska State Capitol
Woman punches trooper during legislative debate at the Nebraska State Capitol