Norris comes up short in Class B state championship

Kale Fountains hugs Kaden Kier at the end of the game.
Kale Fountains hugs Kaden Kier at the end of the game.
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris came up just short on Friday in the Class B state championship, falling to Elkhorn North 2-1. The Wolves win their second straight Class B title.

Elkhorn North took control in the bottom of the third scoring two runs to take a 2-0 lead. The game stayed that way until the sixth. A Kale Fountain single followed up by an RBI single a few batters later from Collier Hestermann cut the Wolves lead to one.

The Titans started the top of the seventh with a single from Kaden Kier. Kier would eventually be bunted over setting up a runner in scoring position down one. Kaizer Papanhagen with two outs singled into center, Kier tried to score from second but was thrown out at home to end the game.

