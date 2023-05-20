Omaha man arrested on kidnapping, domestic assault charges after pursuit on I-29

A man is arrested after a chase on I-29
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested for kidnapping and domestic assault days after a pursuit in Mills County, Iowa.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. when they received calls that a woman was being assaulted in a moving vehicle on I-29 and that she had even tried to jump out of the vehicle while it was moving.

Deputies found the vehicle, a Ford Taurus with Nebraska plates, on the interstate and attempted a traffic stop. The driver allegedly didn’t stop and a pursuit began.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect then crossed the median and went into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting several vehicles including a deputy head-on. Then the suspect allegedly crashed through a fence and went through a field near the southbound rest area.

Deputies couldn’t get turned around in time and lost the suspect vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says there were multiple attempts to find the suspect, including with the use of drones and K9s, but they weren’t able to find them.

At some point during the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect had pushed the woman out of the vehicle. She had sustained injuries and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Darontae Orduna, 33, of Omaha. Later on Friday, May 19, Orduna was arrested in Omaha. Orduna is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and felony domestic assault.

The Sheriff’s Office says the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southern District and the Omaha Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force and Gang Unit assisted in the arrest.

