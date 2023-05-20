Omaha Police looking for man who robbed bank at gunpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A reward is offered for information on a bank robbery in West Omaha.

According to the Omaha Police Department, at 11:37 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a robbery at the Access Bank location at 202 South 180th Street.

Police say a heavy-set man entered the bank and pointed a gun at the clerks. He then went into the back room and took an unknown amount of cash from the vault.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of $20,000.

