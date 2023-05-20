Sunday Forecast: Summer-like temperatures return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm & pleasant conditions expected Sunday. A few isolated showers possible in western and central areas later in the day.

Summer-like vibes return to the 1011 region on Sunday... warm temperatures, light winds, some sunshine and an isolated rain chance for some in the late afternoon and evening! High temperatures will be back up in to the lower 80s for most of the region. Overall, it will be a partly to mostly sunny day with light winds from the south between 5 to 10 mph.... we could see a few gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Isolated showers will be possible in western and central areas in the late afternoon to evening hours but the rest of us will be dry. As a head up, we could see another push of smoke and haze from Cananda late Sunday evening. All and all, Sunday will be a nice day!

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Dry and mostly clear conditions are expected Sunday night with low temperatures falling to the lower 50s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will bring another day with seasonally warm temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. It will be a partly to mostly sunny day. Isolated rain chances are possible throughout the day in northern portions of the state.... mainly in the northeast in the morning and then along the northern border in the afternoon.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Above average temperatures in the 80s will persist throughout the next 7 days! The chance for rain returns Tuesday and continues through Saturday with the best chance for rain & thunderstorms on Thursday & Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

