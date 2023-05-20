Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say

Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a woman is facing charges after drowning her daughter and trying to kill another child.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jamie Bradley-Brun has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies were called to a home early Friday morning for a woman, later identified as Jamie Bradley-Brun, attempting to drown her child.

When deputies arrived, they detained Jamie Bradley-Brun and found 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun dead.

Authorities said they believe the 6-year-old was likely drowned by her mother.

According to investigators, Jamie Bradley-Brun then also tried to drown an 8-year-old but the child’s cries for help woke up others in the home. They were able to intervene and call 911.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the 6-year-old’s cause of death.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Norris High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
The scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at a rural York County intersection on Thursday...
Seven hospitalized after serious crash in York County involving McCool Junction Public Schools van
LPD said no citations are issued after a child was hit by an off-duty LSO employee in their...
LPD: No citations issued after 9-year-old hit by off-duty sheriff’s office employee
A crash along Vine street at 48th backed up rush hour traffic Friday
At least one transported after multi-vehicle crash at 48th and Vine
Nebraska State Capitol
Bill restricting abortion, transgender care for minors passes in Nebraska Legislature

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden, from left, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australia's Prime...
Biden aims to reassure world on US debt standoff as he consults with Indo-Pacific leaders
Biden, G7 leaders talk Russia and more
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Summer-like temperatures return
An outrider walks a horse on the track as horses work out ahead of the 148th running of the...
Race horse’s death hours before Preakness extends sport’s woes seen at Churchill Downs