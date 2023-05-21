Lincoln Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride raises awareness for multiple causes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dozen or so well-dressed men cruised around Lincoln on motorcycles Sunday for an annual ride aimed at bringing together fun and a good cause.

This morning, the Lincoln Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride, where tuxedos and motorcycles come together, began outside The Mill in the Telegraph District.

“Kinda looked at all the pictures online of everyone dressed up for it,” Brandon Leverington, a motorcyclist, said. “So I figured I better dress up somewhat decent. And I have to go buy a bow tie just for this event.”

Leverington rode out from Grand island early Sunday morning to make it to the event, which encouraged classy attire for a ride around the city.

The goal was to raise awareness and money.

“The inspiration is vintage bikes, vintage outfits. You know, all to just to raise awareness, veteran affairs, prostate cancer. Any men health issues,” Tim Burke, the Lincoln host for Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride, said.

And the cause goes far beyond Lincoln.

“It’s a hundred thousand riders riding today in a hundred countries and nine-hundred cities around the world,” Burke said.

This was the third year the event had been held in Lincoln and the 11th around the world.

For the riders, most of whom were strangers at the beginning of the day, it’s also a chance to bond over a favorite hobby.

“I’ve never been on a bigger ride, so being out there with people that have like a similar mindset as me,” Leverington said.

On the website, the Lincoln Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride has a goal of raising $5,000.

