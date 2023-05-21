Monday Forecast: The 80s stick around

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine with seasonally warm temperatures sticks with us into the new week!

Another beautiful summer-like day is on tap for Monday! High temperatures will be back into a mix of the upper 70s to mid 80s. Temperatures in the 70s will be more likely in the west and the 80s more likely in the east. It’ll be a mainly sunny day with a few clouds filtering into the area in the afternoon. Majority of the 1011 region will stay dry but there is the chance for an isolated pop-up rain shower or thunderstorm in western and central areas.

Mostly clear and dry conditions are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be around average in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, seasonally warm temperatures, sunshine with the small chance for a afternoon to evening shower or thunderstorm in some areas. High temperatures will primarily hangout in the low to mid 80s and it will be paired with light winds between 10 to 15 mph. It’ll be a sunny first half of the day... come afternoon to after dinner time hours, we will have the chance for a quick, light isolated shower or thunderstorm in eastern and south-central areas. Dry conditions will return late Tuesday and into the overnight.

The trend of 80-degree temperatures are here to stay.... at least for the forecasted next 7 days. Come Wednesday we will reintroduce the slight chance for an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm. Those rain and storm chances will stick around through next Sunday. The best chance for rain and storms will be Thursday into Friday.

