Portions of two Lincoln streets to be closed until June

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of Sun Valley Boulevard and westbound Adams Street will close on Monday and remain closed until the beginning of June.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said:

Beginning Monday, May 22, Sun Valley Boulevard from Westgate Boulevard to Line Drive will be reduced to one lane for both directions, controlled by a traffic signal, for guard rail repairs. Drivers should expect delays. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 2.

Beginning Monday, May 22, westbound Adams Street from North 50th to North 46th Streets will be closed for water main repair. The recommended detour is North 56th Street to Leighton Avenue to North 33rd Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 9.

LTU said digital signs will alert incoming traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route and exercise caution around the work zone.

