Portions of two Lincoln streets to be closed until June

(MGN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of Sun Valley Boulevard and westbound Adams Street will close on Monday and remain closed until the beginning of June.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said:

  • Beginning Monday, May 22, Sun Valley Boulevard from Westgate Boulevard to Line Drive will be reduced to one lane for both directions, controlled by a traffic signal, for guard rail repairs. Drivers should expect delays. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 2.
  • Beginning Monday, May 22, westbound Adams Street from North 50th to North 46th Streets will be closed for water main repair. The recommended detour is North 56th Street to Leighton Avenue to North 33rd Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 9.

LTU said digital signs will alert incoming traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Norris High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested six people during protests in relation to LB574 at the...
Multiple people arrested at State Capitol during legislative debate
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
A crash along Vine street at 48th backed up rush hour traffic Friday
At least one transported after multi-vehicle crash at 48th and Vine
Graduates share hugs and handshakes at UNL commencement ceremony.
Record-setting commencement is a first for UNL teacher program

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: The 80s stick around
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday
Annual Pony Express Ride for children's mental health awareness
Annual Pony Express Ride for children’s mental health awareness
Graduates share hugs and handshakes at UNL commencement ceremony.
Record-setting commencement is a first for UNL teacher program