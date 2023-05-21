Second dog bar in Lincoln to open soon

By John Grinvalds
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW shared the story of one dog bar that’s opening on Memorial Day, but that’s not the only dog bar coming to Lincoln.

Urban Hound Dog Park and Bar will join Off Leash in turning on their open sign soon.

It will be a place for people and their furry friends to gather, relax and drink inside or in the sprawling outdoor area on 48th and Van Dorn Streets.

The owner, Penny LeDuc, said she’s been working on this for three years now, finding the right place and making sure everything is ready for a safe and sanitized roll out.

She said her life-long love for dogs inspired the idea.

“It’s so exciting for me and my family, and just can’t wait to get it open and have it here for everybody,” LeDuc said. “And just get to know the people, their dogs.”

Urban Hound will have an announcement soon on when they plan to open.

LeDuc said she recommends registering your dogs online now and filling in an up-to-date vaccination record for your dogs.

