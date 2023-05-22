18-year-old charged in northeast Nebraska abortion case takes plea deal

FILE - 18-year-old Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, appearing in Madison County court for a...
FILE - 18-year-old Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, appearing in Madison County court for a pre-trial conference.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska teenager accused of having an illegal abortion has pleaded guilty to one of her charges.

On Monday, May 22, 18-year-old Celeste Burgess pleaded guilty to one count of removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body. As part of her plea agreement, Burgess’s other two charges, concealing the death of another person and false reporting, were dropped. Burgess is now scheduled to return to court on July 20 for her sentencing.

Burgess was initially charged after she allegedly took pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, before setting the fetus on fire and disposing of the body in a Madison County field.

Also charged in the case was Celeste’s mother, Jessica Burgess. She’s charged with helping her then 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy, and then burn and bury the fetus. Her charges include removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person, false reporting, performing/attempting an abortion over 20 weeks and performing an abortion by a non-licensed doctor.

Jessica Burgess is scheduled to be in court on July 7 for her pretrial, with her jury trial taking place on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday
Graduates share hugs and handshakes at UNL commencement ceremony.
Record-setting commencement is a first for UNL teacher program
New dog bar to open in Lincoln soon.
Second dog bar in Lincoln to open soon
Portions of two Lincoln streets to be closed until June

Latest News

Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs a bill in this file photo from earlier in the Legislative session.
Gov. Pillen signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
The fire at Southwood Village Apartments just south of 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway was...
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responds to fire at south Lincoln apartment
Rodney D. Bennett
Former Southern Miss president announced as priority candidate for next UNL chancellor