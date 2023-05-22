Athlete of the Week: Joey Senstock

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East sophomore shortstop Joey Senstock is the 10/11 NOW Athlete of the Week. Senstock delivered a championship-winning RBI double in the Class A final on Friday night. With the game tied 2-2 in the 10th inning, Senstock drove a pitch into right field. The Millard West outfielder raced to the ball, but was unable to catch it which scored Trey Peltz to give the Spartans a 3-2 lead.

Senstock said he was unsure if the ball would fall, though the hit felt good off his bat.

Senstock’s heroics lifted Lincoln East to its first state championship. The Spartans ended the season with a 31-4 record. They’re the first Lincoln team to win the Class A title since 1977.

