Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators say concerned parents alerted the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office about a Norris High School teacher’s alleged relationship with a student.

On Friday, LSO arrested 23-year-old Lillie Bowman on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said that parents, who are not connected to the victim, reached out to LSO on Wednesday with their concerns about Bowman and a 17-year-old boy.

According to Chief Houchin, a search warrant was served at Bowman’s apartment where investigators claim they found evidence of the crime.

During the investigation, LSO said they learned that Bowman had developed a relationship in March of 2023 with a high school student from Norris that became sexual.

Chief Houchin said Bowman was called out of class on Friday, before her arrest, to speak with investigators.

Bowman taught 9th and 10th grade English for the High School and was involved with the school trap team.

