Four suspects in Omaha man’s murder all going to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The four people accused of being involved in an Omaha man’s murder and leaving his body in a ditch are all going to trial.

Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley all appeared in Douglas County Court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing. The four are accused of being linked to the murder of 68-year-old Gary T. Lew of Omaha.

The preliminary hearing determined that all four will go to trial.

From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley (Omaha Police Department)

According to authorities, the victim’s body was found in a Lancaster County ditch in April 2023. Court documents say Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley allegedly assaulted Lew at a home, and Christina Thornley found Lew dead while with Jacob and Justin. The three Thornleys then allegedly transported the body to a remote area of Lancaster County.

Jacob and Justin Thornley are charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Braden Bongers is charged with first-degree assault. And Christina Thornley is charged with accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.

