Four suspects in Omaha man’s murder all going to trial

Authorities in Lancaster County found the victim's body in a ditch in a rural area
Authorities in Lancaster County found the victim's body in a ditch in a rural area
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The four people accused of being involved in an Omaha man’s murder and leaving his body in a ditch are all going to trial.

Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley all appeared in Douglas County Court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing. The four are accused of being linked to the murder of 68-year-old Gary T. Lew of Omaha.

The preliminary hearing determined that all four will go to trial.

From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley
From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley(Omaha Police Department)

According to authorities, the victim’s body was found in a Lancaster County ditch in April 2023. Court documents say Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley allegedly assaulted Lew at a home, and Christina Thornley found Lew dead while with Jacob and Justin. The three Thornleys then allegedly transported the body to a remote area of Lancaster County.

Jacob and Justin Thornley are charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Braden Bongers is charged with first-degree assault. And Christina Thornley is charged with accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday
Graduates share hugs and handshakes at UNL commencement ceremony.
Record-setting commencement is a first for UNL teacher program
New dog bar to open in Lincoln soon.
Second dog bar in Lincoln to open soon
Portions of two Lincoln streets to be closed until June

Latest News

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs a bill in this file photo from earlier in the Legislative session.
Gov. Pillen signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
The fire at Southwood Village Apartments just south of 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway was...
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responds to fire at south Lincoln apartment
Rodney D. Bennett
Former Southern Miss president announced as priority candidate for next UNL chancellor
Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student