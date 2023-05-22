Inmate missing from Omaha Community Corrections Center

(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was sentenced on a weapons charge has gone missing from an Omaha corrections center.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 25-year-old Andres Willis left the Omaha Community Corrections Center on Monday morning. Willis allegedly removed his monitoring device roughly one mile to the west of the center.

Willis began his three-to-five-year sentence on Aug. 3, 2021, for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in August 2023 and had a release date of Aug. 23, 2024.

Willis is 6′4″ and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows where he is should contact local police or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Andres Willis, 25
Andres Willis, 25(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

The Omaha Community Corrections Center is a low-custody facility. Inmates are allowed to have work, school and religious opportunities without direct supervision.

