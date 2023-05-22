LIVE at 12:30PM: Gov. Pillen to sign 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors

By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will sign LB 574 into law at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

You can watch the news conference when it begins in the video player above.

LB 574, which includes the Let them Grow Act and the Preborn Child Protection Act, passed its final vote on Friday with 33 ‘yes’ votes and 15 ‘no’ votes.

As soon as the bill is signed into law, the new ban on abortion will immediately go into effect because of the emergency clause that is attached to the Preborn Child Protection Act.

The bans and limits on transgender care for minors will go into effect on October 1, 2023.

Once signed, abortions will be banned at 12 weeks gestational age, from the first day of the mother’s last period. The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. It does not include any exceptions for fetal anomalies.

Currently, Nebraska law bans abortions after 20 weeks gestation.

Additionally, anyone under 19 will be restricted from having genital or non-genital gender-altering surgeries. There could be restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapies but the specifics would be determined by the state’s chief medical officer.

