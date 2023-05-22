Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is moving forward on adopting Voter ID requirements, which was voted on by the public in last year’s election.

Monday, the Nebraska Legislature passed AM1801 on its first reading. It’s called the Evnen Amendment and deals with crafting legislation to follow what voters already approved at the ballot regarding Voter ID.

Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday discussing Voter ID.

AM1801 will eventually become LB514.

The amendment was criticized by Sen. Julie Slama for the behind-the-scenes work from the Secretary of State, and questions the constitutionality of it. Slama voted against the bill, along with a few other senators, believing that adopting it will end up with a special session to fix the problems.

Sen. Brewer said there were many attorneys involved in the process and said it was the committee’s responsibility to work with Evnen so his team could execute the plan.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.