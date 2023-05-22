One person killed after crash in Greenwood

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.(John Grinvalds)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Greenwood that killed one person and sent another to an area hospital.

It happened on Highway 6 just south of Church Road, on the south side of the town and right outside Bakers Candies.

Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota tells 10/11 NOW at the scene that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Sobota says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was transported to an area hospital by volunteers with Waverly Fire & Rescue.

Sobota says the person who was hospitalized has injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash, with assistance provided by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Highway 6 is shut down between Church Road and 190th Street at the Cass/Lancaster County line.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Norris High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested six people during protests in relation to LB574 at the...
Multiple people arrested at State Capitol during legislative debate
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
A crash along Vine street at 48th backed up rush hour traffic Friday
At least one transported after multi-vehicle crash at 48th and Vine
Graduates share hugs and handshakes at UNL commencement ceremony.
Record-setting commencement is a first for UNL teacher program

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: The 80s stick around
A dozen or so well-dress motorcyclists gathered for a charity event that took them all around...
Lincoln Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride raises awareness for multiple causes
New dog bar to open in Lincoln soon.
Second dog bar in Lincoln to open soon
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday