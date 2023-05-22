One person killed after crash in Greenwood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Greenwood that killed one person and sent another to an area hospital.

It happened on Highway 6 just south of Church Road, on the south side of the town and right outside Bakers Candies.

Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota tells 10/11 NOW at the scene that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Sobota says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was transported to an area hospital by volunteers with Waverly Fire & Rescue.

Sobota says the person who was hospitalized has injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash, with assistance provided by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Highway 6 is shut down between Church Road and 190th Street at the Cass/Lancaster County line.

