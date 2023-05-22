Tuesday Forecast: Summer-like conditions continue

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine and warm temperatures expected. Isolated rain and thunderstorms chances possible in the afternoon for some.

Tuesday will be warm and mostly sunny for majority of the area and the day. High temperatures will stick around in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Some cloud cover and the chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms build into south-central and southeastern areas. Winds will be light between 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be mostly clear and mild. Low temperatures will only fall to the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday... warm temperatures, sunshine and the chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms for the second half of the day. High temperatures remain in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. The day will start off mostly sunny but by the afternoon a few clouds will build in and isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorm activity will build into areas south of the I-80 corridor.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Temperatures in the 80s will live on into next week. The small chance for rain and thunderstorms build in Wednesday and continue through Monday. Better chance for rain and storms will be on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday
Graduates share hugs and handshakes at UNL commencement ceremony.
Record-setting commencement is a first for UNL teacher program
New dog bar to open in Lincoln soon.
Second dog bar in Lincoln to open soon

Latest News

Tuesday & Wednesday Forecast
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: The 80s stick around
Monday Afternoon Forecast
KOLN Weather Forecast