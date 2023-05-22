Tuesday Forecast: Summer-like conditions continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine and warm temperatures expected. Isolated rain and thunderstorms chances possible in the afternoon for some.

Tuesday will be warm and mostly sunny for majority of the area and the day. High temperatures will stick around in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Some cloud cover and the chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms build into south-central and southeastern areas. Winds will be light between 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be mostly clear and mild. Low temperatures will only fall to the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday... warm temperatures, sunshine and the chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms for the second half of the day. High temperatures remain in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. The day will start off mostly sunny but by the afternoon a few clouds will build in and isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorm activity will build into areas south of the I-80 corridor.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures in the 80s will live on into next week. The small chance for rain and thunderstorms build in Wednesday and continue through Monday. Better chance for rain and storms will be on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.