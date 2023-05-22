VIDEO: Coyote family takes up residence under home

A coyote family's antics is making for interesting video. (Source: KMAX/ KOVR/TOOGEE SIELSCH/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR/CNN) – A mother coyote and her babies took up residence under a home, and it’s making for some interesting video.

Six coyote pups and mom are shown in a feeding frenzy thanks to a special coyote candid camera set up by Lake Tahoe nature lover Toogee Sielsch.

“It was just a bit of luck,” He said.

That luck struck when mom picked this home as her den. The homeowner called Sielsch to help get her out.

“And I explained to him that trying to, to get that family to move to another site would probably be fatal for a number of those pups,” he said.

Instead of moving the family, Sielsch made movies of the family.

“And I was trying to have as little impact on their world as possible,” he said. “My camera was very small. This has been one of the most amazing learning experiences I’ve ever had with any wildlife species.”

The videos recorded over two weeks show mom refereeing play fights. It also shows how long she spent gone, 16 hours a day hunting for food.

You can see how hard it is and how much work mom puts into raising pups.

The closeup look chronicling the lives of the coyote family is giving a glimpse into a wildlife wonder.

“It’s such a secretive affair for coyote, birthing dens, and to be able to have, you know, to document it day in and day out 24 hours a day ... it just makes me so excited,” Sielsch said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday
Graduates share hugs and handshakes at UNL commencement ceremony.
Record-setting commencement is a first for UNL teacher program
New dog bar to open in Lincoln soon.
Second dog bar in Lincoln to open soon
Portions of two Lincoln streets to be closed until June

Latest News

At least 20 students are dead after a dormitory fire, the Guyanese government said on Monday.
Fire razes school dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 19 children, many of them Indigenous
FILE - Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March
Urban Hound Dog Park & Bar opening soon in Lincoln
Jessica Bernardo poses for a photo at her home in Little Elm, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2023....
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood