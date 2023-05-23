12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment

A 12-year-old Louisiana boy is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck came crashing through his bedroom Saturday afternoon. (Source: WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A 12-year-old Louisiana boy is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck came crashing through his bedroom Saturday afternoon.

Kenner police said the ice cream truck was traveling down the road when the driver may have suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

The ice cream truck crashed into a family’s apartment, striking 12-year-old Adrian Fajardo while he was playing video games in his bedroom.(GoFundMe)

The ice cream truck crashed into a family’s apartment, striking 12-year-old Adrian Fajardo while he was playing video games in his bedroom.

In a GoFundMe post, Adrian’s family said he was stuck underneath rubble for 40 minutes before first responders could find him.

Adrian suffered a fractured skull and broken limbs. He is in the ICU at Children’s Hospital.

Adrian suffered a fractured skull and broken limbs. He is in the ICU at Children’s Hospital.(GoFundMe)

The driver of the truck was also hospitalized, police said.

The GoFundMe page is raising money for Adrian’s recovery and to help the family find housing.

