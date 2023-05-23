4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in Texas

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said they found four people dead following a standoff situation Tuesday at a home in Texas.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies, Nash police and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.

Police say the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside.

Officials have not released additional information on the people involved or causes of death.

Nash is a city in the Texarkana metropolitan area and has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Lincoln woman withdraws from 401K, loses $52,000 in phone scam
The fire at Southwood Village Apartments just south of 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway was...
Fire causes $200,000 in damage to south Lincoln apartment, LFR says
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday

Latest News

Texas students raised more than $10,000 for their high school custodian who lost his wife.
Students raise more than $10,000 for custodian who recently lost his wife
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) adjusts his chin strap during the second half of...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin eases back into practice 5 months since near-death experience
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk
Rendering of Pershing Center mural, which is being preserved and is to be resurrected at Wyuka...
Plans rev up for resurrection of iconic Pershing center mural
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House