4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say

FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a police vehicle driven by an on-duty officer in Iowa.

According to the Marshalltown Police Department, Officer David Danielson was conducting a routine patrol just after 6:15 p.m. Saturday when the accident happened.

Police said Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital and treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.

Authorities said the boy had various cuts and scrapes but avoided serious injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Danielson has been a police officer for the City of Marshalltown for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Lincoln woman withdraws from 401K, loses $52,000 in phone scam
The fire at Southwood Village Apartments just south of 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway was...
Fire causes $200,000 in damage to south Lincoln apartment, LFR says
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday

Latest News

Ansonia Lyons carries her son, Adrien Lyons, as she takes him for a diaper change in...
Why do so many Black women die in pregnancy? Bias and access are factors.
GRAPHIC: Two Black sisters, two traumatic pregnancies
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
A Russian court extends the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three...
Russia extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter, Russian news outlets report
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office cited a motorcycle rider they claim was driving...
Motorcycle rider cited for ‘popping wheelies’ daily in downtown Lincoln traffic