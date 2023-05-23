Four Huskers garner All-Big Ten recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska’s Max Anderson, Brice Matthews, Gabe Swansen and Shay Schanaman received All-Big Ten honors, the conference office announced Tuesday morning.

Anderson and Matthews were first-team selections, while Swansen and Schanaman were second-team and third-team honorees, respectively. Anderson was one of two unanimous first-team selections, joining Michigan State’s Brock Vrandenburg.

Anderson is having a breakout 2023 junior campaign, batting .412 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 69 RBI and 49 runs. Anderson is one of two players nationally hitting at least .400 at the plate with 21-plus home runs and 65 or more RBI this season. The Omaha native is third nationally with 93 hits on the season while tied for fifth on the single-season charts in program history with 21 home runs and sixth with 42 extra-base hits.

The junior set a Big Ten record in the series finale at Purdue last weekend, becoming the first Big Ten player with 15 home runs in a conference season with a traditional conference schedule.

Matthews is batting .380 with 11 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 65 RBI and 61 runs scored this season. With 20 home runs and 19 stolen bases, Matthews is inching closer to becoming the first player in program history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season. On a national scale going back to at least 2011, eight players have reached the 20-20 club, including four in the regular-season. Matthews is currently tied for ninth with Steve Stanicek for the most home runs by a Husker in a season.

Swansen ranks among the top 10 of three offensive categories in the Big Ten this season. The sophomore is sixth with 17 home runs, eighth with a .679 slugging percentage and 10th with 54 RBI. Swansen is hitting .303 on the year with 11 doubles and 43 runs scored. The outfielder has slugged 13 homers in conference games this season, which is tied for second in the Big Ten.

Schanaman is 3-5 this season with a team-high six saves in 23 relief appearances this season. The Grand Island, Neb., native has compiled a 3.35 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 48.1 innings. The six saves rank Schanaman fifth among Big Ten relievers this season. Schanaman has climbed the all-time charts at Nebraska this season, moving into eighth with 76 career appearances and fifth with 243 career strikeouts.

Nebraska opens Big Ten play on Wednesday at 2 p.m. against fifth-seeded Rutgers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Tickets can be purchased at huskers.com/bigtenbaseball.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.