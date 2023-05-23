LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thirty of the area’s best high school baseball players suited up for a historic event on Monday at Den Hartog Field. The players, which spanned sixteen different high schools, participated in the inaugural Brolhorst-Fagler All-Star Game.

The event was organized by Jerome Ehlrich, who had been planning the showcase since last July. Ehlrich wanted to spotlight the baseball talent around the Lincoln area while paying tribute to two legendary coaches. Randy Brolhorst coached at Lincoln Southeast, where he won 1,117 games over 38 years. He was on the Knights’ staff when they won the state championship in 1977. Prior to last week, Lincoln Southeast was the last team from the capital city to win the Class A Championship. Bill Fagler, meanwhile, is a Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, who spent 22 seasons leading Lincoln Northeast. Both coaches had a strong impact on youth baseball in Lincoln.

The two famed coaches served as honorary captains for the inaugural Brolhorst-Fagler All-Star Game. Each threw out a ceremonial first pitch, which was caught by his grandson.

Team Brolhorst won the game, 27-4. Seward’s Ryley Hain had a triple and a double, while Will Jesske hit a 3-run home run.

