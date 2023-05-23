K-9 killed after attacking, failing to release deputy, sheriff’s office says

FILE - Deputies said the K-9 failed to release the man despite repeated verbal commands and...
FILE - Deputies said the K-9 failed to release the man despite repeated verbal commands and several attempts by witnesses who tried to pull the dog off.(WLUC)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A K-9 was shot Sunday evening after biting a deputy and failing to release him, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said an off-duty deputy, who is an experienced K-9 handler, was doing a non-training activity at his home when he was unexpectedly bitten by the 2.5-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Deputies said the K-9 failed to release despite repeated verbal commands and several attempts by witnesses who tried to pull the dog off.

A family member of the deputy who lives nearby told the agency they rushed out and fired their own gun at the dog to save the deputy.

The K-9 died from the gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that the injured handler was caring for the K-9 whose primary handler was away at training.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover after some time.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards was notified and is reviewing the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Lincoln woman withdraws from 401K, loses $52,000 in phone scam
The fire at Southwood Village Apartments just south of 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway was...
Fire causes $200,000 in damage to south Lincoln apartment, LFR says
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday

Latest News

This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Summer-like conditions continue
President Biden says he expects progress on a crucial debt limit deal, as he departs for Asia.
Biden leaning into global diplomacy to manage migration at US-Mexico border
The incident happened Monday night
19-year-old driver accused of trying to crash through barriers outside White House
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says