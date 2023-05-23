Lincoln man credits Lincoln Literacy for helping him build confidence, getting new job

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many immigrants and refugees that call Lincoln home, adjusting to life in the United States can come with challenges, like communication barriers.

For skilled workers especially, communication barriers can stop them from reaching their full professional potential.

Isai Gonzalez Garcia is one of those people. He came to Lincoln in January of 2019.

Gonzalez Garcia loves solving a good problem, it was his motivation to get into IT. He got a degree in Venezuela and was working in the Dominican Republic before he left for the U.S.

“I was working in a medical clinic as an IT guy,” Gonzalez Garcia said.

But when he got to Lincoln, he ran into some problems because he couldn’t understand native English speakers.

“Getting used to the language, it was a little bit hard for me,” Gonzalez Garcia said.

He enrolled in classes at Lincoln Literacy, determined to start again.

“I understood the moment I came that sometimes it’s hard to transfer your degree from another country. If I have to start again, I will do it,” Gonzalez Garcia said.

A model student, Gonzalez Garcia excelled and learned something new every day, including English slang.

“Couch potato. They taught me that. And since then I remember because I find it funny,” he said.

During that time in 2019, Gonzalez Garcia got a job at Kawasaki, started taking IT classes at Southeast Community College, and even got started on his citizenship.

Isai Gonzalez Garcia at his SEC graduation. He's received two degrees, one in the U.S. and one in his home country, Venezuela (Isai Gonzalez Garcia)

“He’d never miss class, he’d come because he knew he needed the English language. And he’d come every day. Arrived before going to work. But he wanted to pursue a career,” Sandra Rojo, his Lincoln Literacy teacher said.

In the last year, Gonzalez Garcia has become a citizen, graduated from SCC and scored a job at the Nebraska Department of Labor in the IT department.

Isai Gonzalez Garcia at his citizenship ceremony. He accomplished that while working and going to school. (Isai Gonzalez Garcia)

“I dream about it. I dream about it a lot. And I was like, someday I would like to be working with the state,” he said.

Lincoln Literacy serves over a thousand immigrants and refugees in the Capitol City that are in similar situations to Gonzalez Garcia.

“I was also an “Isai” before. So I also credit Lincoln Literacy for all I have achieved in life. And that’s why I feel so proud,” Rojo said

Without Lincoln Literacy, Gonzalez Garcia says he would be much farther away from his dream job of serving the people of Nebraska with his skills.

“The confidence they gave me. I really appreciate that. Because when I came I just felt like I don’t know if I could get I could do it. You know, like my English skills were wasn’t that good and they pushed me, they taught me. They were my friends when I needed them,” he said.

Gonzalez Garcia said the mock interviews and resume help at Lincoln Literacy really propelled him to his new career.

Lincoln Literacy offers over 100 English classes six days a week at 12 different sites.

