Lincoln man found hiding in garage attic rafter after traffic stop attempt, NSP says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men were arrested following two separate traffic stop attempts in Lincoln last weekend.

On Friday at 11 p.m., Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper witnessed a Mitsubishi Lancer speeding near 70th and ‘O’ Streets. The trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on the Mitsubishi but the driver turned northbound onto Skyway Road and drove faster.

NSP said the trooper did not pursue the Mitsubishi since pilots with the NSP AirWing were able to track the vehicle from the air.

As the Mitsubishi continued, another trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop near 79th and Holdrege Streets but the vehicle fled again westbound on Holdrege Street.

NSP said the pilots tracked the vehicle as it turned northbound onto North 62nd Street, drove through a yard, and struck a parked car. The driver then fled on foot.

Troopers responded to the area where the suspect was last seen fleeing through multiple backyards, and an NSP K9 tracked the suspect to a garage. NSP said the homeowner was contacted and assisted with providing entry into the garage.

According to NSP, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Maliq Coleman, of Lincoln, was found hiding in the garage attic rafters.

Coleman was lodged into Lancaster County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief, and trespassing.

On Saturday at 9:20 p.m., NSP said a trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a motorcyclist near 27th and Superior Streets but the rider fled at a high rate of speed.

The trooper did not pursue and NSP pilots were able to track the rider from the air.

NSP said the rider later stopped and entered a residence near 7th and Y Streets and refused to exit for several minutes as troopers attempted to contact him. The rider, identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Martinez, of Omaha, eventually voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Martinez was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, no motorcycle license, and several traffic violations. Martinez was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

