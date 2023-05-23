Man charged after trying to take 13-year-old girl from children’s play center, deputies say

Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.
Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A Texas man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to take a 13-year-old girl from a children’s indoor amusement center.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Blazing Bouncers on Sunday afternoon for a report of a suspicious person.

Blazing Bouncers is a play center with bouncers, climbing jungles, towers and more.

When deputies arrived, they were told a man had entered the business and approached the girl, wrapped his arms around her and asked her to go outside with him.

An employee noticed the situation and intervened, keeping the suspicious man inside the building until deputies arrived.

The man was identified as 60-year-old Raul Chavez. He was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.

Chavez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Lincoln woman withdraws from 401K, loses $52,000 in phone scam
The fire at Southwood Village Apartments just south of 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway was...
Fire causes $200,000 in damage to south Lincoln apartment, LFR says
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday

Latest News

U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
Sana Souleymane won $100,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket after a nine-year quest to win money in...
Man sends lottery winnings to West African hometown to build classrooms, dance studio
The Angus Barn in Raleigh, where Royal served as executive chef since the 1990s, announced his...
Walter Royal, chef who won on ‘Iron Chef America’ cooking with ostrich, dies at 67