Motorcycle rider cited for ‘popping wheelies’ daily in downtown Lincoln traffic

Doing a 'wheelie' is a traffic violation and considered reckless driving.
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office cited a motorcycle rider they claim was driving recklessly and popping wheelies in downtown traffic.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, over the last month, every day in the afternoon a motorcycle rider has sped by the Hall of Justice, on the 9th Street side, in traffic and popped a wheelie for roughly two blocks.

Chief Houchin said this action was a danger to the motorcycle rider and other drivers.

On May 15, LSO said Sergeant Gaston was patrolling and saw the motorcycle rider speed by the Hall of Justice and pop a wheelie. Chief Houchin said Sergeant Gaston was able to get behind and follow the motorcycle rider to where it finally stopped and parked, near 10th and D Streets.

According to Chief Houchin, the motorcycle rider saw the cruiser and took off.

Sergeant Gaston was able to learn the rider’s identity, 27-year-old Tyler Yates.

LSO claims that on Monday, Sergeant Gaston learned that Yates was in jail for warrants and was able to interview him.

Yates was cited for driving under suspension, no motorcycle endorsement on license, reckless driving second offense, no insurance and no valid registration.

