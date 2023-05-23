Nebraska football ticket mini-plan to go on sale Tuesday

Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fans will have the opportunity to be a part of the 100th Anniversary of Memorial Stadium in 2023 by purchasing a three-game ticket package for only $100 to celebrate a century of football at Memorial Stadium.

The Through These Gates Mini-Plan will be on sale beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m. by visiting //Huskers.com/tickets or by calling or visiting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

The ticket plan includes a ticket to non-conference games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23), and one of five Big Ten home games while supplies last. The Huskers’ Big Ten conference home schedule includes matchups with Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28), Maryland (Nov. 11) and Iowa (Friday, Nov. 24).

Seating locations for the three-game mini plan are in the North and South end zones with some of the ticket locations from sections that are held for the visiting team allotment.

Full season tickets are still available for the upcoming season and can only be purchased on the phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Athletic Ticket Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday
Graduates share hugs and handshakes at UNL commencement ceremony.
Record-setting commencement is a first for UNL teacher program
New dog bar to open in Lincoln soon.
Second dog bar in Lincoln to open soon

Latest News

Joey Senstock yells in excitement after breaking a 2-2 tie in the 10th inning of the Class A...
Athlete of the Week: Joey Senstock
Athlete of the week: Joey Senstock
Max Anderson
Anderson named Golden Spikes semifinalist
Wallace pitching the Stillwater Regional Final.
Huskers season ends in NCAA regional final