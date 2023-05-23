Nebraska set for game one of Big Ten Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball is back in the Big Ten Tournament in 2023 after missing the tournament in 2022.

The first round began on Tuesday but the Huskers, the No. 4 seed, will play the lone round one game on Wednesday against the No. 5 seed Rutgers. Nebraska left for Omaha on Tuesday to get ready for the game on Wednesday.

This week marks the eighth Big Ten Tournament the Huskers have appeared in since joining the Big Ten in 2012. Nebraska holds a 12-13 record in 25 all-time games in the Big Ten Tournament, including a 6-5 mark in the three seasons the tournament was hosted in Omaha.

Wednesday’s matchup marks the first meeting between the two programs in the Big Ten Tournament.

First Team All-Big Ten shortstop Brice Matthews missed the last three games of the season against Purdue due to a back injury. Head coach Will Bolt said on Tuesday that Matthews is expected to be ready to go for game one of the tournament on Wednesday.

First pitch against Rutgers on Wednesday is set for 2 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. For a look at the full Big Ten Tournament bracket click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.