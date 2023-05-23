Our Town Fairbury: Crystal Springs

FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a spot just outside of Fairbury where visitors can enjoy camping, fishing, and much more. That spot is known as Crystal Springs.

The park is 73 acres in size, and it was established in 1934. It was created as a protection for the city’s water supply, and it’s still used as a back-up to the Fairbury water supply today. For the most part, Crystal Springs is a beloved place where people can relax. “Each one of the ponds is stocked with trout in the fall, along with bass and blue gill,” Fairbury mayor Spencer Brown said. “There’s a lot of recreation out here. We have improved camping spots, with water and electrical hookups. Really, this place offers anything you would need in a nice, quiet setting.”

Coming next year, the city says Crystal Springs will feature a professional level, 18-hole disc golf course that is going to border the outside of the park. They mayor says this project is getting a lot of attention, and could bring more visitors to Fairbury.

