Travel reminders for Nebraskans heading into the summer season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans are forecast to travel in near record numbers for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast, nearly 3.5 travelers in the Midwest region will journey 50 miles or more.

An estimated 3 million will drive, which is 157,000 more than last year. Meanwhile, 136,000 are forecast to fly, which is 28,000 more passengers than last year’s holiday.

AAA is seeing increased demand for iconic cities, international vacation packages, and cruises with included amenities that provide added value for the price.

Tourist hotspots like Orlando, New York City, and Las Vegas are top domestic destinations, according to AAA booking data for the Memorial Day weekend.

Other popular U.S. cities this Memorial Day include Denver, Boston, Anaheim, and Canton, Ohio – home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Domestic cruise bookings have increased 50 percent from last year. Cruise port cities in Florida and Alaska, as well as Seattle, are high on the list.

AAA said safety should be the top priority for travelers this summer. Some things you can do to have the safest road trip are getting your oil changed and tires checked before you leave. For fliers it’s recommended you book a nonstop flight that leaves early in the morning so you can avoid cancellations or delays.

“Make sure safety is at the top of your list for for where you’re going,” Brian Ortner, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said. “If you’re driving plan ahead, avoid distractions and just be aware of of the surroundings whether you’re in the airports or in your car.”

Based on the past year, Memorial Day is going to be one of the busiest days to travel. Travel insurance could be an option to cover unexpected events like medical emergencies, flight cancellations or severe weather.

