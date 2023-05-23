U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near...
The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near the White House.(Source: WUSA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a U-Haul truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

In an update early Tuesday, Guglielmi said preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers.

Police deemed the truck was safe.

Guglielmi says charges will be filed by the U.S. Park Police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Greenwood in Cass County on Sunday evening.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenwood
Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
Governor Jim Pillen to sign LB 574 into law on Monday
Graduates share hugs and handshakes at UNL commencement ceremony.
Record-setting commencement is a first for UNL teacher program
Lincoln woman withdraws from 401K, loses $52,000 in phone scam

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Legendary coach Bill Fagler and his grandson look out at Den Hartog Field before the inaugural...
Inaugural Brolhorst-Fagler All-Star Game
Inaugural Brolhorst-Fagler All-Star Game
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead