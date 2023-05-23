Wednesday Forecast: Continued warm...with a pop-up ‘storm ?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we work our way through the final week of May...look for summer-like conditions to continue...

A ridge of high pressure over our area will translate into an extended period of warm and “mainly dry” weather as we head through this week and into the holiday weekend. An “isolated” shower-and-thunderstorm chance will be included in the forecast each day through Memorial Day Monday...but the rain chances on most days will be small, and much of the time will be dry. With the calendar moving into late-May...and southerly winds bringing in increasing amounts of low-level moisture...expect more humid conditions to join the expected warm temperatures. An isolated stronger ‘storm or two will be possible at times, but widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated. However, it is May and that situation can change quickly this time of year...so please stay updated on that part of the forecast if you have outdoor plans for this holiday week and weekend. Longer-range weather models continue this current weather pattern well into next week.

Quiet conditions expected Tuesday night...with some “isolated” showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday...then a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast across the region on Thursday, including in southeast Nebraska. “Better” rain chances will be found across the western-half to western two-thirds of the state all the way through the holiday...with smaller precipitation chances in eastern Nebraska.

Skycast - 8pm Tuesday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Wednesday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Thursday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Friday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Saturday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Sunday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Monday (KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to remain mild-to-warm through the holiday as well...with 70s and 80s for highs...and lows mainly in the 50s and lower 60s.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

The longer-range forecasts and outlooks continue to reinforce the fact that this current weather pattern may have an extended run.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (KOLN)

