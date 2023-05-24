Door Dash driver’s car stolen while picking up order in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they claim stole a Door Dash driver’s car while they were inside a restaurant picking up an order.

Tuesday morning, around 8:52 a.m., officers were called to the Burger King off 17th and South Streets on a report of an auto theft.

According to LPD, a woman said she left her car unlocked and running as she went into the restaurant to pick up a Door Dash order.

Officers said the woman explained she saw a stranger get in the car and drive away.

The woman subscribes to a car tracking service and LPD said she gave that information to officers who learned that the stolen car was in an alley between 11th and 12th Streets near C to D Streets.

LPD said responding officers found the car and saw a man in the process of removing the license plates.

Officers claim the man saw them and then ran away, but they chased after him, and caught him within a block.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Thomas Mallory.

Mallory is facing theft by receiving charges.

