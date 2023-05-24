Fugitive task force arrests man involved in north Lincoln shooting last month

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man involved in a north Lincoln shooting last month was arrested.
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man involved in a north Lincoln shooting last month was arrested.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, Tuesday afternoon the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-year-old Adrian Lott for his outstanding warrants.

LSO said Lott’s arrest is in connection to a Lincoln Police Department investigation of a shooting on April 16th at a home near Portia and Adams Street.

According to court documents, investigators said surveillance video shows Lott approaching a parked car near an apartment garage and talking with a woman, when Tramel Patterson approached and the men then started exchanging gunfire.

Court documents indicate that Lott, Patterson and the woman were all injured and arrived at a local hospital following the shooting.

Patterson was arrested April 19th and is facing felon in possession of a firearm charges, use of firearm to commit a felony and 2nd degree assault, among other charges.

Chief Houchin explained that Task Force members have been looking for Lott for roughly a month. Lott was taken into custody without incident.

Lott is facing possession of firearm by prohibited person, 2nd degree assault and use of firearm to commit a felony charges.

