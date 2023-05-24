Fugitive task force arrests man involved in north Lincoln shooting last month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man involved in a north Lincoln shooting last month was arrested.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, Tuesday afternoon the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-year-old Adrian Lott for his outstanding warrants.

Adrian Lott was arrested for his suspected involvement in a north Lincoln shooting from last month. (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

LSO said Lott’s arrest is in connection to a Lincoln Police Department investigation of a shooting on April 16th at a home near Portia and Adams Street.

According to court documents, investigators said surveillance video shows Lott approaching a parked car near an apartment garage and talking with a woman, when Tramel Patterson approached and the men then started exchanging gunfire.

Tramel Patterson was arrested for his suspected involvement in a north Lincoln shooting from last month. (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents indicate that Lott, Patterson and the woman were all injured and arrived at a local hospital following the shooting.

Patterson was arrested April 19th and is facing felon in possession of a firearm charges, use of firearm to commit a felony and 2nd degree assault, among other charges.

Chief Houchin explained that Task Force members have been looking for Lott for roughly a month. Lott was taken into custody without incident.

Lott is facing possession of firearm by prohibited person, 2nd degree assault and use of firearm to commit a felony charges.

