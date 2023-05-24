Huskers take on Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

Huskers take on fifth-seeded Rutgers
Huskers take on fifth-seeded Rutgers(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fourth-seeded Nebraska Huskers opened play in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament against fifth-seeded Rutgers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskers and Rutgers matchup is the first meeting between the two programs in the Big Ten Tournament.

The 2023 tournament marks the eighth time Huskers have appeared in since joining the Big Ten in 2012.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office cited a motorcycle rider they claim was driving...
Motorcycle rider cited for ‘popping wheelies’ daily in downtown Lincoln traffic
Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
Lincoln man found hiding in garage attic rafter after traffic stop attempt, NSP says
Nebraskans and others from surrounding states are forecast to travel in near record numbers for...
Travel reminders for Nebraskans heading into the summer season
Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements

Latest News

In an 18-0 rout vs. Minnesota, Max Anderson led the Big Red at the plate, going 4-for-6 with...
Nebraska set for game one of Big Ten Tournament
Nebraska's Max Anderson, Brice Matthews, Gabe Swansen and Shay Schanaman received All-Big Ten...
Four Huskers garner All-Big Ten recognition
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska football ticket mini-plan to go on sale Tuesday
Max Anderson
Anderson named Golden Spikes semifinalist