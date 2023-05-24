Huskers take on Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fourth-seeded Nebraska Huskers opened play in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament against fifth-seeded Rutgers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskers and Rutgers matchup is the first meeting between the two programs in the Big Ten Tournament.

The 2023 tournament marks the eighth time Huskers have appeared in since joining the Big Ten in 2012.

Chuck hits a bomb at The Chuck.



Charlie Fischer home run puts the #Huskers up 3-0 in the 1st — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 24, 2023

408 fence ➕wind blowing in 🟰Brice Matthews nuke caught on the warning track — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 24, 2023

Pro-#Huskers crowd for a 2pm midweek game in Omaha pic.twitter.com/E7aWdGAsyN — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 24, 2023

Pregame views from Charles Schwab Field & the Big Ten Baseball Tournament.



Nebraska plays Rutgers at 2:00 p.m. Brice Matthews returns to the #Huskers lineup pic.twitter.com/Ow9qbyTtjx — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.