Kearney man dies in crash with power pole, sheriff’s office says

By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a pickup collided with a power pole and died Tuesday evening.

BCSO said the crash happened northeast of Kearney on Poole Road near 160th Street. The truck went off the road, into a ditch and hit a power pole.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Scott King of rural Kearney was thrown 100 yards from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicated after striking the pole, a power line was down near the truck.

The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, KVFD fire and rescue personnel, CHI-GSH paramedics, Buffalo County Attorney Office and the Buffalo County Highway Department.

