Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Security video shows man harass, punch driver in gas station parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of harassing and assaulting another man who was leaving a gas station parking lot.

On May 10, a man at the U-Stop at 33rd and Cornhusker Highway told officers he encountered a man who smelled of alcohol. The victim told police the man was arguing with someone outside the building.

Security video from the U-Stop shows the suspect walking through the parking lot and approaching a person in a vehicle that was ready to leave the gas station. The victim rolls down the window and the man starts punching him, before walking off toward Cornhusker Highway.

The suspect accused the victim of trying to run him over, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Cameras from inside the store also caught images of the suspect before he left the business.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying this man linked to an assault and disturbance. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

On May 9 in a separate case, a dirt bike was stolen from outside a home near 54th and Leighton.

A home’s security camera shows three people loading the 2005 Yamaha into the back of an older model white Chevy Silverado.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by calling 402-475-3600.

Three people caught on camera stealing a dirt bike from Lincoln home. (Rebecca Keller | Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

