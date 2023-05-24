Lincoln Public Schools names new executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman announced Brittney Hodges-Bolkovac as the new executive director of equity, diversity, and inclusion on Wednesday.

Hodges-Bolkovac will be stepping into the position that has been vacant since November 2022 when Vann Price was named the Associate Superintendent for Human Resources.

“I am excited to welcome Brittney back to Lincoln Public Schools and have her as a valuable executive team member,” Gausman said. “She has demonstrated tremendous passion and leadership through her educational career, and I know she will continue the great work and collaboration that Dr. Price and the equity team have embarked on the past couple of years to move LPS forward with our All Means All action plan.”

Hodges-Bolkovac’s new role includes reporting directly to the superintendent while working closely with the LPS Executive Cabinet on the school district’s goal of strengthening equity, diversity, and inclusion; developing overseeing and implementing a comprehensive equity, diversity, and inclusion plan that aligns with the LPS strategic objectives and goals; and collaborating with the equity team to create, implement and monitor programs, initiatives, strategies, and professional development to promote a welcoming, inclusive, and diverse school community.

Hodges-Bolkovac has worked in education since 2007.

This past school year, Hodges-Bolkovac was at Omaha Westside Community Schools where she worked as the Dean of Students and the District Projects Coordinator.

Prior to Omaha Westside, Hodges-Bolkovac was a teacher, athletic director, and community and culture engagement specialist at Dawes Middle School for seven years.

Currently, Hodges-Bolkovac is working on her Doctorate of Education degree at Doane University and has a Master of Education in Administration degree from Concordia University, a Master of Arts in Teaching from the College of Saint Mary, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies degree from the University of Nebraska.

Hodges-Bolkovac serves on a number of community boards and organizations, including: Belmont Community Center, Citizen’s Police Advisory Board, National Council on Teacher Education, Mayor’s Commission on Women and Gender, Nebraska State Education Association Delegate Assembly and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March advisor.

Hodges-Bolkovac will start on July 1.

