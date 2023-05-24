LTU announces summer discount program for young riders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Young riders in Lincoln will now be able to take unlimited bus rides with the StarTran summer youth bus discount program.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, LTU, announced kids ages five through 18 are eligible to purchase a StarPass that grants them unlimited bus rides from May 24 through August 31 for $20.

The StarPasses are eligible for purchase at designated outlets in Lincoln including:

StarTran office, 710 “J” Street, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays

Hy-Vee locations

Russ’s Market locations

Super Saver locations at 840 Fallbrook Road and 5440 S. 56th St.

“Through StarPass, young riders in Lincoln can set off on exciting summer adventures and explore what the city has to offer,” Carla Cosier, assistant director of Transit said. “We are happy to provide this opportunity to create unforgettable summer memories while using this discount pass.”

StarPass also includes special discounts and deals at 19 participating sponsors. They include:

Adventure Golf Center

Amigos, Cycle Works

Joyo Theater

Juice Stop

KFC

Lincoln Children’s Museum

Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Lincoln City Golf

Lincoln Parks and Recreation

Long John Silver’s

Lost in Fun

LUX Center for the Arts.

Marcus Theatres

Runza

Subway

Taco John’s

The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall

Wings and Rings

