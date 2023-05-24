More than 450 non-profits participating in 12th annual Give to Lincoln Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The12th annual Give to Lincoln Day is underway. It’s a 24-hour donation drive that supports non-profit organizations serving Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Since the first Give to Lincoln Day in 2012, more than $50 million has been raised to support community nonprofits. It’s an opportunity to donate to beloved organizations or new ones that people may not have head of. This year, there are 460 non-profits available for people to choose to donate to.

“Anyone can be a philanthropist, it doesn’t matter if you have $10 to give, $100 or even more,” Tracy Edgerton, with the Lincoln Community Foundation said. “What matters is taking stock of what’s important to you, what your values are and finding an organization that reflects those.”

The types of non-profit categories range from Children and Families, Animal-Related, Environment and more. Donations will be accepted in person at the Lincoln Community Foundation building or online on the Give to Lincoln website.

